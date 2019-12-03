LATAM to introduce premium economy class in March

LATAM Airlines Group will add a new premium economy class to its offering in March.

The new cabin will be introduced on all national and international flights within Latin America operated by the Airbus A320 family.

This includes the A319, A320 and A320neo.

LATAM will thus become the only carrier to offer a premium service across its entire network of 145 destinations in 26 countries and five continents.

A premium business class is already on offer on long-haul aircraft, including the Boeing 787, 777, 767 and Airbus A350.

“Our goal is to continue being the first choice for customers in Latin America, and today we are launching premium economy, one of the most radical changes in terms of travel experience in LATAM’s history,” said Paulo Miranda, chief customer officer, LATAM Airlines Group.

“As part of our commitment to offering more options, flexibility and personalisation to serve all journey types, the introduction of premium economy will provide the possibility to choose a superior service on all our flights.”

Premium economy will be available on over 240 aircraft that operate approximately 1,280 domestic and regional flights each day.

Customers will see various benefits, including priority check-in, increased baggage allowance, priority boarding and lounge access in airports where available.

On board, guests will be seated in the first three rows of the aircraft with the middle seat blocked for greater space and privacy, while there will also be differentiated onboard service, including complimentary snacks and drinks.