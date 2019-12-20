Buiring handed Asia Pacific sales leadership role with Marriott

Marriott has announced the appointment of Bart Buiring to the role of chief sales and marketing officer in Asia Pacific.

He will be based in Hong Kong.

Peggy Fang Roe, the previous incumbent, will transition to the newly-established role of global officer, customer experience, loyalty and new ventures at Marriott International’s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

A seasoned Marriott International veteran of nineteen years, Buiring will transition from his previous position as chief operations services officer, Asia Pacific and will oversee the consumer strategy to the core hotel business.

In the newly-established role Fang Roe will build on her impressive track record.

She will be responsible for orchestrating the end-to-end guest experience and the development of new ventures to accelerate customer engagement, including the continued growth of Marriott Bonvoy globally.

In addition, as the company continues its focus on Asia Pacific and prepares for the next exciting chapter, Rajeev Menon has been promoted to president of Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, and Henry Lee to president of Greater China, Marriott International.

These changes are already in place.

“We’re on an exciting journey to grow and deliver even better experiences in 2020,” said Craig Smith, group president, Marriott International Asia Pacific.

“I’m humbled to work with a team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we evolve our business into new areas, grow our regional footprint, and stay one step ahead in our ambition to be Asia’s favourite travel company.”

With more than 780 operating properties across 24 leading hotel brands spanning 23 countries and territories, Asia Pacific continues to be one of Marriott International’s fastest growing region.