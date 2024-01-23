Trip.com Group and LATAM Airlines Group Partner to Enhance Travel Experience Through NDC Technology

From left to right: Juan Villanova, Trip.com Airlines Director Spain, Benelux & Latin America, Thibaud Morand, LATAM Airlines General Manager of Europe, Andreas Schek, LATAM Airlines Global Sales Vice President and Henk van der Velde, Trip.com - Regional Director of Southern Europe & Benelux, Latin America & Africa

Trip.com Group, a leading travel service provider, announced today the signing of a new NDC agreement with LATAM Airlines Group.

This agreement between the two companies aims to provide a contemporary and streamlined ticketing experience for global travellers. It also offers unparalleled connectivity to over 144 destinations covered by LATAM Airlines across 22 countries and regions, including Latin America, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

The key benefit of this agreement is the adoption of NDC standard technology. This technology gives customers access to a complete and more comprehensive selection of airline offerings and the option to buy additional products, services, and add-ons such as baggage allowance and seats.

Moreover, customers can access a broader range of ancillary services and more detailed information by browsing the change and cancellation policy section during checkout, leading to improved Trip.com Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s after-sales services.

Juan Villanova, Sales Manager of Trip.com for Spain and Latin America, comments: “Trip.com is a cutting-edge online travel company that leads the way in technology. Our commitment is to improve our product offerings to guarantee the highest customer satisfaction. With this tech solution, our passengers will have access to an improved and more competitive selection of flights and products.”

The agreement will include integrating a shopping engine for ticket sales via some of Trip.com Group’s leading brands, offering a cost advantage to both suppliers and customers.

Henk Van der Velde, Regional Director for Southern Europe and Latin America for Trip.com Group’s flight Department, adds: “We are delighted to collaborate with LATAM Airlines Group in the implementation of an NDC standard, and offer solutions for everyone via a shopping engine, which has yielded excellent results. I look forward to continuing this collaboration and bringing new features that positively impact our customer’s travel experience.”

Andreas Schek, Vice President of Sales and Branding of LATAM Airlines Group, adds: “We are proud of this collaboration with Trip.com Group on the implementation of the NDC standard, as it allows us to explore ways to enhance its efficiency further. This is a significant milestone in the future of distribution that will benefit our global customers.”