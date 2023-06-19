Delta and LATAM Group announce new and enhanced service

Delta and the LATAM group are adding joint venture routes as the partners continue to grow their extensive combined network between North and South America. The routes will extend the Joint Venture’s market-leading position for travel between the two continents as the partners increase connectivity and provide superior customer service.

LATAM Airlines Colombia will launch new daily service between its hubs in iconic Miami and Colombia’s city of eternal spring, Medellin, on Oct. 29. The route will operate with Airbus A320 aircraft offering Premium Economy and Economy cabins. On the same day, LATAM Airlines Peru will introduce three-times weekly service between its Lima hub and Delta’s Atlanta hub, the world’s largest, beginning Oct. 29. LATAM’s first route to this bustling and dynamic gateway to the U.S. from the destination that features world-famous cultural landmarks and cuisine will complement Delta’s existing daily service and will operate with Boeing 767 aircraft with Premium Business and Economy cabins.

Additionally, Delta will offer service between its Atlanta hub and Cartagena, Colombia, the quaint historic city that also features popular beaches and scuba diving. The route will launch Dec. 22, with three-times weekly flights with Boeing 737 aircraft with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. Delta also will add a second daily flight between Atlanta and the cosmopolitan Bogota, Colombia, a 2023 Trip Advisor Best Place to Visit, beginning Oct. 29 with Boeing 757 aircraft offering First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. The new routes will be available for booking beginning June 17 on delta.com and latam.com.

NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA ARE CLOSER THAN EVER

Delta and the LATAM Group’s partnership generates industry-leading connectivity, linking more than 200 North American destinations served by Delta to the more than 120 South American destinations served by LATAM. The route additions will enable travelers to explore Atlanta, Miami, Cartagena, Bogota, Lima and Medellin, and increase opportunities to connect onward to other exciting destinations on both continents. From Atlanta, Delta offers more than 780 daily flights to 143 destinations within the U.S. and Canada. From Miami, Delta offers more than 30 daily flights to 11 destinations in the U.S., while the LATAM Group offers 102 flights per week from Miami to 5 cities in South America. From Medellin, the LATAM group operates 33 daily flights to 11 destinations in South America, while from Lima, the LATAM group offers more than 108 daily flights to 37 destinations in South America. From its hub in Bogota, the LATAM group offers 84 flights to 21 destinations in South America.

“The mission of Delta and the LATAM group’s partnership is to make travel between our Joint Venture markets in North and South America easier and more enjoyable, and to bring the continents closer than ever,” said Alex Antilla, Delta’s Vice President for Latin America. “We’re grateful for the response from customers who are moving over to Delta and the LATAM Group. These exciting new routes, combined with our loyalty benefits, will provide even more ways to discover and do business in these dynamic markets. Just as importantly, we look forward to welcoming LATAM Airlines Peru on their first Atlanta route, to facilitating more connections through Delta’s largest hub, and to attracting new visitors to the Peach State.”

“We are very happy to announce the new route between Miami and Medellin, one of the major financial, industrial and commercial centers in Colombia. At the same time, the service between Lima and Delta’s largest hub in Atlanta, also reinforces our joint commitment to deliver more and better connection options for our customers,” said Martin St. George, Chief Commercial Officer for LATAM Airlines Group. “We will continue to work hard to elevate the experience for our passengers with internationally acclaimed service and a determined emphasis on sustainability for the skies of the Americas and the world.”

THE #1 PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND SOUTH AMERICA

With these latest routes, the partnership has more than doubled capacity from Delta’s Atlanta hub, and nearly doubled capacity to LATAM’s South American hubs, all while offering the best experience on the ground and in the air. The partnership applies to select markets, delivering customer benefits and faster connections to more than 300 destinations between the U.S./Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay), including the following new markets announced since the implementation:

Bogota-Orlando on July 1

Sao Paulo-Los Angeles on Aug. 1

Miami-Medellin on Oct. 29

New York JFK-Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 16

Cartagena-Atlanta on Dec. 22

Members of Delta Sky Miles and LATAM Pass can earn and redeem miles or points, respectively, and enjoy reciprocal elite benefits when flying across each other’s networks. Depending on frequent flyer program tier, elite benefits include:

Seat Selection Fee Waiver

Priority Boarding

Lounge Access

Preferred Seats

Priority Check-in

Extra Baggage Allowance

Priority Baggage Handling

Priority Security Check through T.S.A.

Delta and the LATAM Group continue working together behind the scenes to create a smooth travel experience for their customers. The partners already share terminals at hub airports like New York JFK, São Paulo, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and mutual access to 53 Delta Sky Club lounges in the United States and five LATAM Lounges in South America.