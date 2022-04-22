New York to host SITEGlobal Conference 2023

NYC & Company, President & CEO, Fred Dixon has announced that New York City will host the 50th anniversary SITEGlobal Conference from 17-20 February 2023.

The announcement was made at this week’s Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITEGC) 2022, which took place in Dublin this week. It also reflects the wave of optimism within the incentive travel industry as Covid restrictions are lifted.

NYC & Company is the destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for NYC’s five boroughs.

Fred Dixon, NYC & Company, President & CEO, Fred Dixon, said: “We greatly look forward to welcoming SITE attendees back to the five boroughs next year.”

(Above: Fred Dixon, President & CEO, NYC & Company)

While in Dublin, @nycgo has also conducted travel trade media interviews and held a special reception for members of the Irish press, trade, airline partners and meeting planners.

SITE began in 1991, bringing 460 incentive travel professionals from 37 different countries to Dublin. That consolidated a relationship between SITE and Ireland that started way back in 1974 when Anne Wold-Graham, then an employee of the Irish Tourist Board in New York, became SITE’s first President.

If Ireland is a leading destination for incentive travel experiences, then this is due to its relationship with SITE, to the connections that were built and the lessons learned.





Founded in 1973, SITE is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and across the entire destination supply chain.

It brings value to its members at both global and local chapter level by networking, online resources, education, certification, and advocacy. SITE is committed to the new generation and operates a best-in-class Young Leaders program and dedicated annual conference.

New York has a numbered of hotels and resorts nominated in this year’s World Travel Awards.