Qatar Airways opens offices in Amman, Jordan

Qatar Airways has celebrated the launch of its new offices in Amman, capital of Jordan.

The opening celebration was attended by the transport minister of Jordan, Anmar Khasawneh, and Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker.

The ceremony was also attended by several senior officials and VIPs, including minister of tourism and antiquities of Jordan, Majd Shweikeh, and the minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship of Jordan, Mothanna Ghairaibeh.

Khasawneh welcomed the opening of Qatar Airways’ new offices in Amman, expressing hope that this crucial step will spur a series of Qatari investments in the kingdom.

During a media roundtable held in Amman, Al Baker said: “Jordan is an integral market for Qatar Airways, where we operate three daily flights to Amman using wide-body aircraft, including the state-of-the-art Airbus A350.

“The opening of our new offices in the kingdom comes as a response to the growing demand for quality flights, in addition to serving as further confirmation that Qatar Airways has become the airline of choice for discerning travellers from Jordan.

“We are looking forward to further enhancing our offerings and services in Jordan and are certain that the launch of our new offices will help us achieve our goal.”

Qatar Airways launched its first flight to Amman in 1994.

Qatar Airways entered into a codeshare agreement with Royal Jordanian Airlines in 2015, allowing both airlines to reach various additional destinations around the world.

The agreement recently expanded to allow passengers to fly to east Asia through Hamad International Airport.