Khiri Travel Introduces Diverse Travel Experiences Across Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia based destination management company Khiri Travel has launched new travel products in eight countries in the region.

Each Khiri travel experience is listed in one of six categories: Signature, Select, Personality, Sundowner, Picnic, and Wow!

The categories give tour operators and travel agents in source markets a quick indication of what to expect.

Specifically, Khiri Signature is reserved for special travel experiences not offered by other operators. Khiri Personality is for conversations with renowned local experts such as historians, authors and artists.

Khiri Sundowner presents amazing views at sunset with private drinks service away from other tourists. Khiri Select is reserved for experiences that reflect the essence of a place with activities that give unique insights and memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khiri Picnic allows clients to enjoy the best of locally sourced food with freshest ingredients prepared by locals in appealing locations unconstrained by restaurant availability.

Khiri Wow is for when money is no object.

Within that six-point framework, Khiri Travel will showcase its latest travel products at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 6-8 November and at Further East Bali on 6-9 November.

Sample experiences that Khiri will promote at both events include off-the-beaten track markets and temples of Cambodia, white water rafting on the Mae Taeng river in Thailand, sunset barbecues on the beach at Hoi An, Vietnam, kayaking to remote villages on Inle Lake in Myanmar, meeting ethnically diverse tribes of the Bolaven Plateau in Laos, and encountering the orangutans of Sumatra in Indonesia, to name a few.

“At Khiri, we mix and match the experiences to meet the personal needs of clients,” said Khiri Travel CEO and founder, Willem Niemeijer, who will attend WTM.

“We can create some remarkable travel experiences by combining categories such as signature, wow, personality and sundowner on any given trip. That’s when our 30 years of DMC know-how and intimate knowledge of our destinations really shines through,” he said.

Khiri Travel offers B2B destination management services to tour operators sending clients to Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives.

WTM and Further East

Travel professionals can meet Mr Niemeijer and Khiri’s General Manager for Cambodia and Laos, John Black, at Stand N11-400 at WTM London, and Aini Wikamto, General Manager Indonesia, at Stand S10-220. Bookings are available here. https://khiri.com/join-khiri-travel-at-wtm-2023

Khiri Travel will be represented at Further East Bali by Mahiru Fernando, General Manager of Khiri Travel Sri Lanka, and Aaron Edgington, General Manager Vietnam.

Further information: Khiri.com.