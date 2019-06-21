Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou sees brand grow presence in China

Inspired by the city’s beautiful natural surroundings and rich heritage, Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou is now open.

Nestled along the southern end of the extraordinary Grand Canal – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – lies the exclusive lifestyle destination that is Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou.

“We are pleased to welcome the first Kempinski property in Zhejiang province and the 19th property in China,” said Michael Henssler, chief operating officer, Asia, Kempinski Hotels.

“Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou marks the brand’s inaugural partnership with Sino-Ocean Group, representing the new generation of Kempinski Hotels.

“We aim to grow selectively over the long term with hotels that reflect our ethos of craftsmanship and offer the ideal landscape for both leisure and business guests to travel in style with Kempinski.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel is located within a large mixed-use complex, including shopping, residential and office units, and flanked by historical blocks, and museums as well as the landmark Gongchen Bridge.

Featuring 344 rooms and suites across nine room categories, including 132 with Grand Canal views, Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou has 83 suites, which is the largest number in the city.

“Our new deluxe hotel is the first five-star hotel in the Grand Canal area in Hangzhou.

“With our thoughtfully stylish and innovative design, coupled with a range of luxurious offerings, the hotel will bring more dynamism to the area and help guests to unwind in Hangzhou’s rich history and culture,” said Franz Richter, general manager of Kempinski Hotel Hangzhou.

Designed by ACID Singapore, the five-star, 14-storey hotel incorporates the property’s natural surroundings into the luxurious design.

The gentle curves of the open-plan guestrooms, cool timber flooring and elegant finishing reflect the bends of the Grand Canal as well as the tranquillity and fluidity of water.

Each guest is greeted by a larger-than-life chandelier in the lobby, inspired by the snow-tipped branches of willow trees that dot the banks of the West Lake.

Sheer, hand-painted fabrics, each embroidered with images of Tang Dynasty court ladies weaving Hangzhou silk, adorn the sliding panels on the wall, a subtle nod to the area’s history.