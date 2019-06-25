Hotel Indigo Cyprus – Larnaca to open in late 2019

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the signing of Hotel Indigo Cyprus - Larnaca.

Set to open at the end of 2019, the hotel is signed under a franchise agreement with Quality Group and Sunnyseeker Hotels, a rapidly expanding hotel management company.

The Hotel Indigo Cyprus - Larnaca will be located in one of the best historic areas of Larnaca close to the city centre and airport, which is the largest in Cyprus.

Set on a charming side street within walking distance of the beach and shopping district, the hotel sees a pair of old houses gracefully combined with a contemporary four-storey building to offer a captivating blend of the old and the new – much like the city of Larnaca itself.

The news comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent debut in Venice, Italy, with a further six openings to follow in the next three to five years.

Eric Viale, managing director, southern Europe, IHG, commented: “Cyprus is already a popular European leisure destination, and Larnaca is transforming into a real business and leisure hub in the country.

“This makes it a great location for Hotel Indigo, and we are delighted to partner with Quality Group and Sunnyseeker Hotels to bring the brand’s unique designs and distinctive guest experience to the city.

“This signing shows good momentum for Hotel Indigo, which has had significant owner interest here in Europe, and I’m excited for more to come for the brand in this region and beyond.”

The move builds on Hotel Indigo’s strong growth as one of the largest boutique brands in this fast-growing segment.

Having recently celebrated opening in 100 vibrant neighbourhoods around the world, Hotel Indigo made 33 new hotel signings in 2018 and is now set to double its portfolio over the next three to five years.

Current open properties in Southern Europe include Madrid (Gran Via), Barcelona, Rome and Paris, with recent openings in Venice and Milan and pipeline developments opening in Belgrade in 2019, Verona in 2020, and Gibraltar in 2021.