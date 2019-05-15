FCM Travel Solutions acquires outstanding shares in 3Mundi

Flight Centre Travel Group has strengthened the European footprint of its flagship global business travel division, FCM Travel Solutions, with the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership of 3Mundi.

The company had previously been FCM’s partner in France and Switzerland.

In July 2017, FCTG made an initial 25 per cent investment in 3Mundi, which has been a licensee partner of FCM since 2015.

3Mundi was established in 2006 by Jordy Staelen and Simon Renaud as a progressive agency combining high-performing technology and human talent to optimise business travel services.

Thanks to its innovative business model, 3 Mundi has grown rapidly since 2012 achieving year on year growth of over 35 per cent.

The company’s managing director, Solenn Le Brazidec, will continue to oversee 3Mundi’s day-to-day operations and has been appointed FCM Travel Solutions’ president for France and Switzerland.

Steve Norris, corporate managing director, EMEA, Flight Centre Travel Group, commented: “FCM and 3Mundi have enjoyed an excellent partnership since 2015 and we forged a closer bond in 2017 when we first invested in the business.

“We are excited to be investing in this further acquisition which will give FCM an even stronger presence in France and Switzerland.

“Both markets are important corporate travel hubs – in fact France is now the sixth largest corporate travel market in the world.

“The extension of our relationship with 3Mundi will unlock further benefits both for their local customers as well as FCM’s multi-national clients.

“This is a significant future growth opportunity for FCM and we are delighted that Solenn Le Brazidec will continue to lead the business in the role of president for France and Switzerland.”

In addition to the UK & Ireland, FCM’s equity-owned footprint in Europe now extends to Germany, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.