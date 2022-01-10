JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo to open this year

Marriott International has signed an agreement to debut JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo in Parque da Cidade.

The property will be converted from an existing luxury hotel.

The hotel is expected to open in quarter two of the year.

Strategically located along Avenida Nações Unidas within proximity to major business and exclusive entertainment areas in the city, JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is expected to feature 258 spacious, well-appointed guestrooms.

There will also be a full-service restaurant, a lounge/bar, a luxurious spa with five treatment rooms, an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and other high-end amenities.

In addition, the hotel will offer six meeting spaces totalling more than 1,000m², making it a prime destination for business meetings and conferences.

The growing presence of global companies in the area has fuelled corporate demand for hotels and continues to position Parque da Cidade and São Paulo as a major global and tourism hub.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our long-standing presence in Brazil in the luxury segment and with one of our flagship brands,” said Bojan Kumer, regional vice president, Marriott International.

“Brazil is a key and strategic market in our portfolio and today’s signing further underscores our growth commitment to the country.

“We look forward to positioning JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo as the leading luxury hotel in the city and country.”

Marriott International currently operates 11 properties in Brazil and over 300 across the Caribbean and Latin America region.