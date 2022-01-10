Tibbert to lead Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association

Mike Tibbert has taken up the position of president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), the professional body for travel agents and the travel sector in Scotland.

He takes the reins at the organisation from outgoing president Joanne Dooey.

Tibbert, a specialist in the marine and offshore market, has worked in the travel industry since the 1990s, and is the general manager, Europe, at Global Marine Travel (GMT).

He steps into the role of president following a two-year period as vice president of the SPAA.

Tibbert said: “I am proud and humbled to accept the presidency of the world’s oldest travel association and I shall wear the chain of office with pride and commit to driving forward the aims of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association to the best of my ability.

“The last two years or so have no doubt been the most traumatic for the travel industry and we do not go forward wearing blinkers nor being unaware of hurdles or curve balls that will no doubt be sent our way.

“But we will stand together and go forward with our mutual aims balanced for the entire industry with the hope that 2022 will be the start of the renaissance for travel globally.”

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, takes up the role of vice president of the SPAA.

Long standing member of the SPAA and past president Sandy MacPherson was made an honorary member of the organisation in recognition of more than 40 years’ service to the SPAA in a variety of roles.