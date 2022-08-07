AmaWaterways welcomes AmaLucia to European fleet

AmaWaterways celebrated the christening of its newest ship, AmaLucia, with a celebratory ceremony in Rüdesheim, Germany on Sunday, July 31. AmaWaterways’ Co-Founders, President Rudi Schreiner and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst, joined Godparents Will and Riley Farmer, children of AmaWaterways’ business partner Colin Farmer, to commemorate the cruise line’s newest edition to its fleet of 26 industry-leading river cruise ships.

“We are always looking to the future and it’s only fitting that this newest ship was christened by Will and Riley Farmer, two wonderful representatives of the future generation of river cruisers,” said Karst. “Their love of travel, openness to change and respect of cultural diversity really personifies the values of AmaWaterways. We proudly welcome them to the AmaFamily and can’t wait to see what exciting adventures await them and AmaWaterways in the years ahead.”

The multigenerational festivities began as AmaLucia’s Godparents arrived by vineyard tractor. Guests enjoyed live music, along with special appearances by Rüdesheim’s Wine Princesses and the grandchildren of the founder of Rüdesheim’s famed Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Cabinet who shared some of the fascinating musical machines collected, restored and put on display by their grandfather. Following a long-standing tradition associated with ship christenings that originates more than 4,000 years ago, Captain Arjan assisted as Godparents Will and Riley Farmer broke a champagne bottle against AmaLucia’s hull, signifying good luck on the journeys ahead.

Following the christening celebration and dinner, attendees enjoyed a Sun Deck party with live music performed by David Onka, AmaWaterways’ Corporate Musician who also performed his original song “Ama Means Love (Family)” during the afternoon ceremony.

“Partnerships are very important to the success of AmaWaterways and we are honoured to share AmaLucia’s festive christening with representatives from the travel industry, our shipbuilders, the local Rüdesheim community and, of course, our valued guests that have cruised with us this week along the Rhine River,” said Schreiner. “We are proud that AmaLucia has joined 19 other ships in our European fleet to earn a Green Award certification and we are committed to looking for innovative ways to keep moving forward on the path of even greater sustainability as we lead the way in new destinations like Colombia for 2024.

AmaLucia offers 78 luxurious staterooms, the majority of which boast twin balconies, so guests can enjoy panoramic views and plenty of fresh air during their journeys. Additional amenities include a Sun Deck walking track, pool with a swim-up bar, fitness room, complimentary fleet of bikes, professionally trained onboard Wellness Host, massage and beauty salon, and of course, exquisite cuisine served in the Main Restaurant and specialty Chef’s Table restaurant, boasting regionally inspired dishes and complimentary hand-selected wines.

Sister ship to award-winning vessels such as AmaSiena, AmaLea and AmaKristina, AmaLucia sails between Amsterdam and Basel on seven-night itineraries on the Rhine River including Enchanting Rhine, Captivating Rhine and Christmas Markets on the Rhine with various pre- and post-cruise two-night land packages. Starting in 2023, AmaLucia will also sail the Dutch and Belgium Waterways on the Tulip Time and Best of Holland & Belgium itineraries.