JetBlue commits to more jobs and better pay

JetBlue has released a letter and video message to Spirit Team Members who are following the upcoming shareholder vote and JetBlue’s proxy campaign. The message was released to ensure that Spirit Team Members are aware of JetBlue’s commitment to them should a combination with Spirit move forward:

“Hello Spirit Team Members,

It’s been a very busy few months in the airline industry, especially for both of our companies. We know this process may be unsettling, and we thought you might like to hear from us directly. We do not want all the conversation about a “hostile” takeover to discourage you about your potential future with JetBlue should we reach an agreement with Spirit.

More than anything, we want you to know that we are genuinely excited about the opportunity to combine with Spirit. We have so much respect for Spirit Team Members and believe we can bring together the best of both airlines to create a new national low-fare carrier to go up against the Big Four – just as JetBlue has been doing for 22 years.

JetBlue has an incredibly strong culture and set of values, and we know you do too. If we have the opportunity to move forward as one company, we plan to offer you the benefits of working for JetBlue:

>We offer higher pay and better benefits than either Spirit or Frontier.

A combined JetBlue and Spirit will grow and add more well-paying jobs across our network.