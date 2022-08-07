Jet2.com only UK airline not to cancel any flights in July

Jet2.com was the only UK airline not to cancel any flights during the busy month of July, flight data published by leading travel intelligence company OAG reveals.

Despite the leading leisure airline operating thousands of flights and carrying over two million customers during July, OAG data shows that Jet2.com operated every flight without making a single cancellation.

This was achieved during a month which saw Jet2.com kick off its biggest ever summer programme. July also saw the busiest weekend in the company’s history, when Jet2.com operated over 800 flights on the weekend of 23rd/24th July alone.

In comparison, the data shows the extent to which some UK airlines cancelled flights in July. The data can be viewed here: https://www.oag.com/en/on-time-performance-airlines-july-2022

This summer is Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever summer programme, with capacity increasing 14% compared to Summer 19.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays took action to proactively recruit well ahead of the bounce back and as such have a very visible uniformed presence in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts.

This team, comprised of thousands of colleagues, are on hand making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding customers through their journey. By commencing active recruitment in Autumn 2021 it means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have not made any cancellations due to staff shortages.

Having this team in place also means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have continued to operate a huge programme of flights and holidays from ten UK bases across the UK, including London Stansted and Manchester, receiving positive feedback from customers and independent travel agents. The companies have continued to win awards for their industry-leading customer service, recently winning Which? Travel Brand of the Year and being recognised as the best airline and best tour operator for customer satisfaction according to July’s UKCSI published by the Institute of Customer Service.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This exhaustive data published by OAG is proof that Jet2.com is the airline that customers and independent travel agents can trust. This summer is proving to be incredibly busy and because we prepared well in advance, it means we are flying millions of happy holidaymakers to and from their destinations without having to cancel their plans. There has been a lot of focus on the disruption affecting our industry, but this data shows that it is not all bad news. Thanks to our team of brilliant colleagues, we can proudly say that we operated every single flight despite July being the busiest month in our entire history.”

Jet2.com is nominated as Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.