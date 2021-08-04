Jet skis banned from waters around Palm Jumeriah

Jet skis have been banned from Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour on the authority of the Dubai Maritime City Authority.

Fines of up to AED500 per jet ski are now in place for users who disobey the new rules.

The ban has been brought in after residents complained about out-of-control jet skis near designated swimming zones.

“This is to inform all stations that jet skis are strictly prohibited inside Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour areas,” the DMCA notice said.

“Jet skis shall not enter the areas and offenders will be strictly penalised.”

A statement added: “Owners, agents, charters, marinas, yacht club and recreational sailing organisations shall ensure that the details of this circular are made known to the owners or persons in charge of their vessels.”

There had previously been a four-knot speed limit on the waterways around the manmade island.