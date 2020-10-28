Jamaica Cares insurance programme to protect against Covid-19

The Caribbean destination of Jamaica has unveiled plans for a new compulsory insurance programme to guard against the impact of Covid-19.

Called Jamaica Cares, the emergency service is aimed at restoring confidence among tourists.

It has been developed in partnership with crisis response specialist Global Rescue to provide health and evacuation and repatriation services for natural disasters - including Covid-19.

All visitors will be charged $40 which will provide a series of protection measures for all international arrivals to Jamaica, including cover for up to $100,000 worth of health care.

Jamaican tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, explained: “Jamaica Cares is a comprehensive, mandatory programme that delivers traveller protection from the time they leave home until returning.”

The minister described the initiative as a “ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind” protocol.

He said he hoped it could set a template for how tourism globally reacts to cope with the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

The destination believes it will give visitors the peace of mind to travel again knowing their health, wellbeing and finances are protected.

Tourists will be provided with an information pack and emergency contact details when they complete their application for permission to travel to Jamaica.

The compulsory fee will be included as part of a travel authorisation application on the official tourism website, triggering automatic participation in Jamaica Cares.

