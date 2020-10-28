Japex to head online next month for first time

For the first time in its 30 years, the 2020 edition of Jamaica Product Exchange (Japex) will be held virtually.

The event will take place from November 9th-10th, and will offer the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) a chance to engage with its travel trade partners.

The bodies will provide a distinct forum for leading suppliers of the Jamaican tourism product to meet with travel wholesalers and tour operators from all over the world.

The event is free for all tour operators to attend.

Dubbed Japex Live 2020, the interactive virtual platform will bring the event to larger audiences than ever before.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the tourism regions of the country from afar; drop into an exclusive networking lounge and participate in online live chats while immersing themselves in destination news and information.

“Japex has always been a marquee event on our tourism calendar and we are looking forward to another successful show,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“While we are unable to meet in-person this year, we have an exciting opportunity to engage virtually, providing access for our delegates to learn about new destination offerings, hear about how our protocols have been implemented to keep residents and visitors safe, as well as secure new deals, positively impacting and strengthening our tourist industry.”

There will be elements of a traditional tradeshow including a launch with keynote presentation by Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

Attendees can virtually explore the tradeshow floor using an interactive Google map that will take them to the resort areas of Negril, South Coast, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Kingston and Port Antonio.

Videos will auto-play to engage attendees, and exhibitor booths will be interactive, offering sharable content and chat functionality.

