JA Manafaru Maldives Awarded Worldwide Kids Accreditation

JA Manafaru Maldives has been awarded the distinguished independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK).

The Worldwide Kids Accreditation is granted to luxury resorts that meet international childcare training and health and safety standards while consistently demonstrating their commitment to enhancing the experience of families and their young guests.

Tucked away within the interior of the island, kids’ facilities include the CoolZone play space with separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion and the ChillZone indoor games room, allowing young guests and their families to enjoy their Maldivian experience alongside honeymooners, couples and friends alike savouring the tranquillity of this island paradise.

The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully completed the comprehensive WK audit, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children. JA Manafaru’s dedicated childcare team has also undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with the expertise and skills necessary to deliver exceptional care to young guests. This training ensures that children staying at JA Manafaru will receive top-quality care while enjoying their time at the resort.

“We are very proud to achieve this accreditation from Worldwide Kids, demonstrating our commitment to incorporating a superior experience for our youngest guests as part of our wider luxury offering,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager, JA Manafaru Maldives. “The diverse range of activities available allows families to discover the magic of the Maldives together, and parents can be certain little ones are receiving the very best care while enjoying time alone in our spa and restaurants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to recognise JA Manafaru Maldives with our independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare,” says Lal Askar, General Manager, Worldwide Kids. “This achievement underscores JA Manafaru’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for families, ensuring that children have a safe and enjoyable stay. We applaud their dedication to maintaining the highest standards in childcare services.”

This recognition solidifies JA Manafaru Maldives as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, offering top-quality services for families whilst catering to its wider clientele of luxury holidaymakers.

For more information, visit www.jaresortshotels.com.