Support Rhodes with Lindos Hotels & Resorts

Following the devastating fires that swept across Greece, Rhodes is now welcoming guests back to the Island with open arms as tour operators and airlines resume flights to the Island.

Lindos Hotels & Resorts are welcoming guests to their five properties located across the Island with a pledge to plant one tree for every new hotel booking, in a bid to help restore the landscape and support local communities.



The Island of Rhodes has demonstrated the love, compassion and resilience of its people, with many locals stepping in to help stranded tourists, assist with the fires, and ensure the safety of those in affected areas. The local’s response to this crisis highlights the warm, welcoming and hospitable nature of the people of Rhodes, a characteristic of the Island that encourages visitors to come back again and again.



Commenting on the situation, Lindos Hotels & Resorts Owner Kathy Minettos says, “Our hearts go out to the people and businesses who have been affected by the devastating fires on our beautiful Island. We are so very grateful for our kind and resilient staff who responded so quickly and selflessly to the situation. We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to the Rhodian fire department, the firefighter, and the thousands of volunteers who worked tirelessly to contain the situation and put the fires out.”



“We also want to thank our past, current and future guests for putting their trust in Lindos Hotels. As a family-owned and operated hotel group, we have responded to this unprecedented situation with unity and togetherness and will continue to do everything we can to ensure our guests continue to make unforgettable cherished memories in their favourite hotels.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Lindos Hotels have a partnership with the Forest Ambassador programme in Rhodes, which aims to plant, water and protect new trees in the burnt landscape to restore nature and keep a healthy balance between tourism and the natural environment. Following the recent fires, the support is needed more than ever and Lindos Hotels & Resorts has furthered their commitment and for every new booking received at any one of Lindos’ hotels, a tree will be planted in the areas most severely hit.



A welcoming Island full of beauty and charm, Rhodes looks to the future and hopes to see its tourism industry bounce back stronger. With a Lindos Hotel to suit all needs, help support Rhodes and bring the island back to life by booking your next holiday on the Island:



Gennadi Grand Resort: For a wellbeing eco-break

Gennadi Grand Resort offers luxury five-star accommodation with the privilege of a private, idyllic beach on the south-eastern coast of Rhodes, where the sun kisses the sand in perfect harmony. The state-of-the art facilities are surrounded by beautiful gardens and combine luxurious eco-living with a sense of well-being and soul-quenching tranquillity.



Lindos Imperial Resort & Spa: For Family Fun:



Lindos Imperial Resort & Spa is a five-star establishment located on Kiotari Beach, on the south-eastern coast of the island of Rhodes. All about experiences the hotel boasts an excellent all-inclusive service with many thematic dining choices and a wide range of sports and activities that will make a holiday truly unforgettable.



Lindos Grand Resort & Spa: For an Idyllic Getaway:

Rhodes’ most stylish adults-only resort Lindos Grand Resort & Spa is located just moments from Lindos old town. A haven of relaxation and indulgence, this romantic hideaway comprises 189 sleek, sophisticated, and contemporary rooms with lavish amenities – many boasting panoramic sea views and swim-up L-shape private infinity pools.



Lindos Village Resort & Spa: For an Adults Only Escape

Perched on a cliff edge overlooking the Aegean Sea in the enchanting cove of Vlycha Bay, this five-star, adults-only resort is as charming as it is luxurious with whitewashed sugar-cube like architecture, impeccable personalised service, privacy for guests and awe-inspiring ocean views from each of the 193 rooms and suites. Shaded by cypress and lemon trees, the courtyard design, open-style terraces, sunset lounges and serene outdoor pool, recreate the feel of a secluded Greek paradise, exuding a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere.



Lindos Royal Resort: For a Bonding Experience

Lindos Royal embodies the timeless multinational spirit of the island and invites its guest to a thrilling journey of rediscovery and relationships, a true experience of body and soul. At Lindos Royal it’s all about bonding!