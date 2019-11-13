gategroup acquires LSG Group from Lufthansa

gategroup Holding has reached an agreement to acquire the European operations of LSG Group from Lufthansa.

The transaction comprises of LSG’s inflight catering operations in Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

Also included are the global equipment business trading under the Spiriant brand, the European convenience food operations trading under the Evertaste brand, train catering, lounges and the Ringeltaube operations.

As part of the transaction, Swiss International Air Lines has agreed to a further long-term extension of its successful partnership with gategroup to deliver its distinctive culinary offering to its passengers from Zurich and Geneva.

A long-term catering contract for Lufthansa’s German operations has been awarded to gategroup.

Lufthansa and gategroup will establish a joint venture to service the core hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

gategroup will introduce a new Lufthansa-dedicated Studio 50/8TM, a culinary think tank and exclusive house of inspiration and co-creation which will set a new airline catering industry standard.

“We are delighted to have been recognised as the preferred strategic and operating partner to further advance Lufthansa and LSG’s catering operation transformation, inflight concepts and lounge services.

“At gategroup, we believe there is no better expression of the brand message our customers want to deliver to passengers than the food we create.

“Our ground-breaking culinary revolution complemented by our focus on data analytics and sustainability will create a holistic and elevated onboard dining experience,” said gategroup chief executive, Xavier Rossinyol.

The purchase price remains undisclosed.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant anti-trust authorities and other pricing and closing conditions.

Closing is expected in the first half of 2020.