Ireland prepares for reopening of tourism sector

Tourism Ireland has welcomed a decision by the Irish government and Northern Ireland executive about the re-opening of travel to the island of Ireland.

Ireland has adopted the European Union Covid-19 digital certificate, which will enable more seamless travel among member states.

The tourism body said this was good news for everyone in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Ireland will begin the scheme on July 19th, meaning that travellers from EU member states bearing the pass – which attests that the holder has either been vaccinated, has had a negative test for Covid-19 or has had the virus – will then be able to visit Ireland without the need for a test or quarantining.

Tourism Ireland also welcomed the commitment to extend the Covid-19 certificate to vaccinated visitors from other countries – including Great Britain and North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ireland has confirmed today that British visitors are now welcome and can holiday from today.

Tourism Ireland has been actively planning for the restart of international travel.

The organisation is now ready to roll out a significant promotional kick-start campaign to entice and welcome back international visitors.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “This announcement is an extremely welcome and important step on the road to recovery for our industry.

“This will help protect thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the tourism industry.

“For the first time in many months, we can look to the future with optimism.”

He added: “We know from our research that there is significant pent-up demand among travellers in Great Britain to return to the island of Ireland as soon as possible.

“However, we also know that there will be significant competition in the marketplace; every destination across the globe has experienced the impact of Covid-19 and will be seeking their share of the recovery.

“Our kick-start campaign will therefore need to punch through the noise and create an immediate desire to visit.”