Booster jabs to be added to NHS app for travel

Travellers from the UK are likely to need a boost jab to travel without quarantine or restrictions, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The prime minister told the nation that getting three jabs “will make life easier” – including when it comes to holidays.

It comes as the government urges people to get vaccinated before winter hits, with 22 per cent of the UK currently triple-jabbed.

The booster programme will be extended to include people aged 40 and over following signs protection is waning, it was announced earlier.

However, it is possible that every adult will eventually be called forward to get a third dose.

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference the country would have to “adjust the concept of what constitutes a full vaccination”.

He added: “I think that we will be making plans to add the booster dose to the NHS Covid travel pass.

“But again, I think what the general lesson is for anybody who wants to travel, you can see that getting fully vaccinated with a booster is going to be something that will, on the whole, make your life easier in all kinds of ways including foreign travel.

“So I would just say, if you are thinking about that, that this is yet another reason to get it done.”

Travel experts have welcomed the news, saying the addition to the NHS app should be brought in as soon as possible.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said: “It’s welcome news that the government is looking to add evidence of booster vaccinations to the NHS app.

“This issue has some urgency as other countries have already introduced the requirement to have had a booster jab as they limit the validity of vaccines, but with UK residents currently unable to provide evidence that they have done so they risk being turned away from the plane on their next trip.

“Until booster jabs are added to vaccine certificates on the NHS app, you should carefully check the requirements of the country you’re planning on visiting before booking.

“Booking a package holiday with a tour provider that has a good flexible booking policy will help protect your money if restrictions change at the last minute.”