Inghams cancels all trips until mid-May

Tour operator Inghams has suspended all holidays until mid-May as the UK prepares to reopen its tourism sector.

The company currently offers ski holidays to 77 resorts in eight countries, plus winter wonderland and Santa Breaks to Lapland, with flights from 15 UK regional airports.

Its summer programme takes in many European destinations and Canada, including a dedicated self-guided and escorted tours programme.

Inghams chief executive, Joe Ponte, said: “In line with the UK government’s roadmap, we have suspended all Inghams holidays departing up until, and on May 17th.

“As we continue to look to do right by our customers, those impacted by this news will be offered a full refund or the chance to move their booking to a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in keeping with our ‘In Safe Hands’ promise, which continues to offer customers that extra piece of mind, flexibility and reassurance that their money is protected when booking with us.”

He added: “Since the most recent government announcement, we have seen an uplift in summer bookings, with a larger proportion of our customers opting for longer holidays than in previous years.

“For those planning something to look forward to this summer and those with an existing summer 2021 booking from May 18th onwards, we will be delaying taking final balances until just four weeks before departure.”