Spearman takes over at Six Senses Zighy Bay

After reopening its doors last week, Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman has announced the appointment of Andrew Spearman as its new general manager.

A passionate hotelier with over 28 years of experience, British national Spearman has had an adventurous career specialising his work predominantly in private luxury hotels and resorts around the globe – Malmaison, Per Aquum Retreats, Domain de Manville and Beaverbrook Estate to name a few.

With a passion for sport and keeping healthy, he likes to take part in at least two triathlons a year and other sports activities to keep himself fit.

Spearman said: “When you think of the leading resorts around the world, Six Senses Zighy Bay immediately comes to mind, and so I’m thrilled to be joining this iconic resort.

“I’ve long admired Six Senses approach to authenticity, sustainability, and working in harmony with the local community, and so to be able to able to contribute to their mission to look after the planet and get my hands dirty, or indeed green, is something that I’m looking forward to.

“While it’s been a challenging period for the resort and its team, we’re all incredibly excited to be reopening soon and continue to offer unique and memorable experiences to our guests.”