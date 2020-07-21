IndiGo latest airline to unveil Covid-19 cuts

IndiGo will cut ten per cent of its workforce as it downsizes to meet falling demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The largest carrier in India last month said it would seek to cut over £400 million in costs this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to investors IndiGo chief executive, Ronojoy Dutta, said: “It is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations.”

The airline, which has been grounded for several months as India imposed a strict lockdown, employs around 24,000 people - with 2,400 jobs now on the line.

The company controls around half of the Indian aviation market and had been profitable for the past ten years.

IndiGo mostly focuses on low-cost domestic travel across the country.