IndiGo expands new codeshare connections to the US

The expansion opens up possibilities for Indian travellers, allowing access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, effective June 15, 2023, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said: “We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles. By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travellers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations. These connections will not only support the burgeoning trade and commerce between the countries, but also offer increased options to students & tourists alike. This expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach while offering on-time performance, and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network.”

Source: https://www.timesaerospace.aero/news