IndiGo adds additional connectivity from Pune and Bengaluru for the festive season

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is thrilled to announce the introduction of new domestic flights. These new flight options have been introduced in response to the surging demand for travel during the approaching festive and holiday season.

IndiGo has introduced additional flights on the Chennai-Pune route, starting from September 05, 2023. The airline has also introduced flights between Pune-Rajkot, w.e.f. September 06, 2023. Additionally, flights between Pune-Hirasar will be introduced from October 02, 2023.

Moreover, IndiGo has re-scheduled Pune-Mangaluru and Pune-Vishakhapatnam red-eye flights to a leisure friendly schedule and has commenced operations on routes such as Pune-Vadodara, Mangaluru-Bengaluru,and Bengaluru-Raipur, w.e.f. September 05, 2023. The addition of these new flights enhances accessibility and provides more options for people traveling between states from different regions.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are witnessing an upsurge in travel demand for the forthcoming festive / holiday season. A large part of this demand is coming from regional centers and as India’s leading carrier, we are doing our best to fulfil this need by adding new / additional flights on various sectors.

These new routes will further enhance mobility, accessibility, and interstate connectivity.

We recently touched the landmark of operating over 1900 daily flights, and with these additions, we are expanding our operations even further and shall strive to continue to provide affordable and hassle-free connectivity for our customers.”

Enhanced connectivity to Pune, comes in view of the high demand for travel from business and leisure travelers in the state. Over the years, IndiGo has focused on expanding its base in Pune, and a majority of these routes are operated by IndiGo, owing to its vast domestic reach. In the upcoming months, the country will be celebrating a range of festivals significant to the diversity of the country such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri – Durga Puja, Dussehra and more national holidays.

The travel and tourism industry is accordingly ramping up operations, expecting a surge in passenger load.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.