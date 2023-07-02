IndiGo adds new connections Lucknow-Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad-Abu Dhabi

IndiGo has announced new connections Lucknow-Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad-Abu Dhabi, effective July 12, 2023, and August 11, 2023, respectively.

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo said: “As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and connect India with international markets, we have introduced new flights between Lucknow-Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad-Abu Dhabi. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 49 weekly flights into Abu Dhabi from 7 cities in India. The introduction of these flights will not only provide more options to customers planning vacations and business trips but also boost trade to Abu Dhabi, which also has a strong textile industry. We will continue to offer new options and remain committed to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Source: https://www.timesaerospace.aero/