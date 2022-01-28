Icelandair further expands JetBlue codeshare deal

Icelandair has announced a further expansion of its codeshare with JetBlue.

The current JetBlue codes on Icelandair offer customers direct flights between New York, Newark and Boston and Iceland.

In November, the codeshare was expanded onwards to Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Glasgow and Manchester.

Now, the two companies have added the following destinations: Frankfurt; Munich; Berlin; Hamburg; Paris; London Heathrow; London Gatwick; Dublin and Bergen.

This expanded codeshare agreement builds upon JetBlue and Icelandair’s partnership that first began in 2011.

Icelandair passengers already benefit from access to JetBlue’s network that spans 100+ destinations in more than two dozen countries.

The further strengthening of the partnership will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy additional travel options via Iceland to a number of Icelandair’s destinations in Europe.