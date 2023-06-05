Icelandair and Turkish Airlines sign a codeshare agreement

Icelandair and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement. With this agreement, the two airlines will be providing seamless connections to their customers and expand the number of destinations on both carriers’ networks.

Icelandair passengers in North America and Iceland can connect eastbound via Turkish Airlines’ network to Istanbul; and Turkish Airlines worldwide passengers such as Asia or the Middle East will be able to connect westbound via Icelandair’s network to Iceland and Canada.

The agreement was signed at IATA’s AGM in Istanbul earlier today. It greatly increases both Airlines’ offerings for convenient connections where customers can travel with a single ticket and their luggage checked through all the way to the final destination.

Commenting on the agreement Turkish Airlines CEO, Bilal Ekşi said; “We are happy to sign this codeshare agreement with Icelandair. With this agreement we aim to enhance the travel options offered to our passengers through our networks. We are also so pleased to know that this partnership with Icelandair will bring a remarkable benefit to both airlines from a commercial perspective.”

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO said; “We are thrilled to announce Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries in the world than any other, as our latest codeshare partner. Our strategy is to partner with airlines that focus on like-minded customer service and open new and exciting opportunities for our customers. With the new agreement, the two airlines’ networks will be better connected, greatly increasing possible flight connections for our customers.”

