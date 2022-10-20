Icelandair to bring ‘try before you fly’ experience to London

Icelandair has commissioned new research looking at British attitudes towards travel and an overwhelming 75 per cent of those sampled are crying out for opportunities to relax and spend quality time with family.

At a time when the cost of living is becoming more challenging, research reveals that the consumer desire to travel is still prevalent, with four out of five Brits looking to make lifestyle changes to still be able to travel in the next six-12 months.

Just under half of people surveyed are cutting back in a variety of ways to still fund travel, including stopping takeaways, or opting for nights at home versus nights out.

To help the benefits of travel be accessible to everyone, Icelandair has developed the free Iceland: Around the Corner experience this October half term to help the UK public relax with their family in a unique Icelandic environment – without leaving the UK.

From hiking up a glacier, to relaxing in a geothermal spa, or from sampling the ever-growing music scene, to watching the Aurora Borealis dance across breath-taking winter skies, ‘Around the Corner’ will be an adventure for all ages this half-term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees will also have the chance to win a range of prizes including a trip (with flights and accommodation) to Iceland.

This unique ‘try before you fly’ event runs from October 28-30 and will treat visitors to a free Icelandic stopover by recreating the land of fire and ice right in the centre of the capital.

Icelandair president, Bogi Nils Bogason, said: “I am delighted that Icelandair is able to bring the spirit of Iceland to the UK.

“At this amazing public event during the UK October half-term we are offering a unique Icelandic stopover, by recreating the land of fire and ice right in the heart of the capital.”

More Information

To learn more and book your ticket today, click here.