Icelandair announces new route to the Faroe Islands

Icelandair has announced it’s expanding its route network with a new destination: The Faroe Islands. Icelandair will operate between five and six flights a week from the beginning of May 2024 through to October 2024. The morning flights from Keflavik Airport will ensure convenient connections onto Icelandair’s extensive network in Europe and North America.

The Faroe Islands, located midway between Iceland and Scotland, are growing in popularity as a destination known for spectacular nature, hospitality and local cuisine.

In parallel of the news of the new route, Faroese airline Atlantic Airways and Icelandair have signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation. The two companies see great opportunities in offering their customers convenient connections between the Faroe Islands and Icelandair destinations in Europe and North America.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair:

“We are very pleased to announce the Faroe Islands as a new destination. The islands are an exciting destination and we have noticed great interest from our customers across the world in visiting them. The bond between the people of the Faroe Islands and Iceland has always been strong and we hope that with increased flight frequency, the connection and cooperation will grow even stronger. In that spirit, we will now start work on expanding our successful longtime cooperation with Atlantic Airways.

Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi:

“Atlantic Airways’ mission is to connect the beautiful Faroe Islands and for decades we have worked with Icelandair in connecting the Faroe Islands and Iceland. American tourists are an important and growing segment in the Faroe Islands and this LOI paves the way for even closer connectivity to Iceland and Icelandair’s extensive network of routes to the US and Europe”.