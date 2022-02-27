Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates visitor milestone with fireworks

Spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday as the destination celebrated welcoming 15 million guests.

The display mesmerised visitors, bringing the entire site to a stand-still as people watched.

With just over a month to go, people are embracing the ‘it’s now or never before it’s gone forever’ mantra, and with more stunning events, including food festivals, world-class concerts, national day celebrations and International Women’s Day activities, now is the time to visit.

Visitors can experience it all with the AED50 Season Finale Pass which gives access every day until doors close on March 31st.