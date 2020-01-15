Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai opens ahead of Expo 2020

Avani Hotels has launched its first new-build hotel in the Middle East – Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai.

Located adjacent to Ibn Battuta Mall and Ibn Battuta Metro Link, close to Dubai Marina and the site for upcoming Dubai Expo 2020, the new 360-key hotel was constructed by master developer Nakheel and opened its doors late last year.

The hotel has three room types across its 18 storeys, with Avani Superior Rooms and Avani Executive Rooms each offering 30 square metres of space and Avani Executive Rooms taking the upper floors of the property with expansive views.

The stylish Avani Suites total 46 square metres, with a spacious lounge and dining area and a free-standing bathtub in the bathroom.

The décor features soft blues, sea foam green, and gentle brown hues with subtle nautilus and coral motifs.

This soothing mood continues through each guest room, comfortably outfitted with every amenity, including universal and USB sockets to accommodate travellers from anywhere in the world.

One of the highlights of the new hotel is the impressive resort-style swimming pool which looks out over Ibn Battuta and views beyond.

Featuring cabanas and day beds, guests can relax by the pool or keep their fitness up with laps.

The pool and terrace are the perfect space for hosting social events, able to accommodate up to 200 guests for an alfresco cocktail party or event.

Additional facilities at the hotel include an AvaniFit gym and outdoor yoga deck.

“Following our series of recent openings in Thailand, Cambodia and Australia, we were thrilled to launch Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai and expand the Avani experience in the UAE,” said Javier Pardo, vice president of operations of Avani Hotels & Resorts.

“This opening represents our first new-build hotel in the region, and we look forward to treating every guest to an amazing stay here.”