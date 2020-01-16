Four Seasons Hotel Madrid preparing for May opening

After a seven-year redesign and the meticulous restoration of a collection of seven historic buildings, the new Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is confirming its first bookings.

Arrivals will begin on May 15th.

“Madrid is having its moment, and Four Seasons is at the centre of it,” said Simon Casson, Four Seasons president, hotel operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Four Seasons.

“Our owner partners OHL Desarrollos and Mohari Hospitality, and our all-star team of artisans, culinarians and hoteliers, share our vision for offering a very personalised Four Seasons experience in a truly extraordinary setting in this vibrant city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a soaring grand lobby welcoming guests at its heart, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is located within Centro Canalejas, also home to 22 Four Seasons private residences and the Galería Canalejas luxury shopping mall.

Architects Estudio Lamela led the restoration, preserving more than 3,700 artefacts throughout.

Inside, interiors are by an international team of designers including BAMO, BG Architecture, Martin Brudnizki, AvroKO and Luis Bustamante.

Four Seasons is just steps from Kilómetro Cero, the central point from which all distances in Spain are measured.

In this truly pedestrian-friendly city, most of the main points of interest are within a 20-minute walk, including the 125-hectare (300-acre) Retiro Park with its incredible Glass Palace and endless pathways amid trees, fountains and ponds.