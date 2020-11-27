IAG Cargo returns to Incheon in South Korea

IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group, has announced a return of its direct service from the United Kingdom to South Korea.

The route was paused earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea is a high growth market for UK exports, and is one of the largest exporters in the world, with its top exports being electronics and automotive parts.

The London Heathrow–Seoul-Incheon is route is also significant for the export of pharmaceutical goods across the world, which can be moved seamlessly using the Constant Climate service.

The service will run year-round, three times per week on Boeing 787s and marks another important development in IAG Cargo’s work to support key trade routes for its customers.

Alec Rayner, area commercial manager for Japan and Korea, IAG Cargo, said: “South Korea is an important part of our network and we are delighted to be re-opening London Heathrow-Seoul for our customers.

“Last year the UK-Korea Free Trade Agreement was signed allowing businesses between South Korea and United Kingdom to guarantee a continued free flow of goods, supporting the movement of South Korean pharmaceutical, automotive and e-commerce goods to reach hundreds of destinations and British goods to reach South Korea.”

The return of this route is the latest in a series of restarts for IAG Cargo, such as its London Heathrow service into Japan restarting last month.

Additionally, its customers can book charter flights for their bespoke needs.