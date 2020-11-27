Reggae Sunsplash festival returns to Jamaica

Jamaica’s ground-breaking Reggae Sunsplash festival returns this weekend for the first-ever virtual staging of the event featuring a special tribute honouring the late reggae icon, Dennis Emmanuel Brown.

The Dennis Brown tribute will air during the first night of the online festival, which begins streaming on the official Reggae Sunsplash YouTube channel on Friday, November 27 starting at 17:30 ET.

The live 20-minute salute to Jamaica’s renowned ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’ will include video clips of Brown’s legendary appearances at previous Reggae Sunsplash events in addition to performances by fellow musicians, a heartfelt video featuring the Dennis Brown Family, and inspiring messages of remembrance from artists featured on the Reggae Sunsplash 2020 line-up.

“Brown was a true Jamaican icon and was one of the first musicians to join the original line-up at the inaugural Reggae Sunsplash festival in 1978,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“He helped shape the festival and it is only fitting that Reggae Sunsplash honour his legacy as the event returns this year following a 14-year hiatus.”

Audiences from across the globe are invited to tune in to the high-energy Reggae Sunsplash 2020 virtual festival on Friday, and Saturday to enjoy can’t-miss performances from dozens of leading reggae and dancehall artists.

