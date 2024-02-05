SWISS to serve Seoul for the first time in its history

SWISS will add a further attractive long-haul destination to its route network in its 2024 summer schedules when it introduces its first-ever service to Seoul. The South Korean capital will enjoy thrice-weekly non-stop service from Zurich from 7 May.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to further expand its range of air services in its 2024 summer schedules with the addition of Seoul to its long-haul network. So alongside the already-announced new intercontinental destinations of Washington, DC and Toronto in the west, SWISS will also be enlarging its long-haul network in the east.

Seoul: a SWISS network premiere

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, will receive its first-ever SWISS services in summer 2024. The city offers a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair, and delights its visitors with majestic sights like the Gyeongbokgung Palace and such futuristic landmarks as the N Seoul Tower. The local culinary scene, which ranges from tasty street food to sophisticated gourmet dining, is a further highlight of any Seoul stay. Fashionable districts such as Gangnam and Myeongdong are highly popular, too. With its winning combination of modernity and tradition, Seoul offers a unique travel experience to explorers and culture aficionados alike. And in addition to leisure travellers, SWISS’s new Seoul service is also geared to the business travel community: South Korea is Switzerland’s fourth-biggest Asian trading partner.

“We are delighted to be further growing our network,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach. “As well as our new long-haul destinations of Washington, DC and Toronto, which we’ve already announced, we’ll be adding the extremely attractive destination of Seoul to our Asian network in summer 2024. The capital of South Korea has a lot to offer leisure and business travellers alike. And our new Seoul service will help us even better meet our customers’ needs for non-stop services to and from the world’s key cities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SWISS will commence thrice-weekly non-stop service between Zurich and Seoul on 7 May 2024. The flights will be operated with Airbus A340 equipment. The eastbound flight LX122 will leave Zurich at 13:40 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Seoul at 08:25 the following day after an 11-hour-and-45-minute flight. The westbound LX123 service will depart from Seoul on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 09:55, arriving in Zurich at 16:50.

The new SWISS services to and from Seoul are bookable now.