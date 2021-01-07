Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh opens in Cambodia

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh has become the first hotel from the brand the Cambodian capital and marks the debut of the company in the country.

With 247 guestrooms including 43 residential-style suites, the new Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is set to become the largest internationally branded hotel in the city.

Located in the heart of Phnom Penh’s cultural and business district of Doun Penh – a 30-minute drive from the airport and within a short walking distance to the Royal Palace, National Museum and the riverside – the latest addition from Hyatt provides business travellers and leisure guests with modern comfort and convenience.

“We are excited to open our doors and introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to Cambodia, supporting the country’s hospitality industry as well as reinforcing Hyatt’s steady and thoughtful growth in south-east Asia,” said Herman Kemp, general manager, Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh.

“We look forward to welcoming business and leisure guests to an energizing new space where they can recharge, discover locally inspired culinary experiences and stay connected during a stress-free travel experience, all delivered with the warm comfort of Cambodian hospitality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceived by award-winning Singapore-based SCDA Architects and leading Thailand-based PIA Interior, the contemporary-meets-colonial interiors of the hotel reflect Cambodia’s unique history, seamlessly blending Khmer architectural accents, French colonial influences, and specially-commissioned artworks by contemporary Cambodian artist, FONKi.

Behind the Colonial House sits the newly-constructed 14-story main building, featuring 247 guestrooms, including 43 suites, all with hardwood floors and marble bathrooms.

Guests staying on level ten and above can access the Regency Club Lounge. Privileges include exclusive check-in and check-out services as well as daily breakfast, evening canapés and complimentary drinks alongside panoramic city views with the choice of indoor or outdoor seating.