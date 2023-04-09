Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan reopens 1960s Italian landmark as new luxury hotel

Radisson Hotel Group celebrates the opening of its fifth luxury-lifestyle hotel in Italy, Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan located in the center of Milan.

In true Italian fashion, the hotel exudes personality and joie de vivre combining landmark architecture, eclectic interiors, exceptional gastronomic experiences, personalized service, and luxurious amenities.

Strategically located in downtown Milan on an important axis at the intersection of Via Santa Sofia and Corso Italia, Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan sits halfway between Piazza del Duomo and the famous Navigli canal district. The surrounding neighborhood excites with entertainment venues, lively squares, shopping streets and easy access to all the city’s attractions. The ancient Roman Columns of San Lorenzo, Santa Maria dei Miracoli e San Celso church and Basilica di Sant’Eustorgio with their colorful frescoes, and the Naviglio Grande with its restaurants, bars and nightlife by the water are just steps from the hotel.

Over a four-year period, architects Studio Marco Piva transformed the original headquarters of Allianz Italia from the 1960s into a spectacular five-star luxury hotel, adapted to business and hospitality needs with high standards of aesthetics, functionality and efficient use of resources, aiming to achieve a LEED level gold certification. The original façade clad in trachyte from Veneto was preserved and accentuated with new exterior lighting. The original roof with its characteristic oxidized-copper pitches marks the building’s architectural significance in the Milanese cityscape.

The hotel’s 159 rooms and suites were designed by Studio Marco Piva as small urban lofts with large windows as well as interior glass walls for an abundance of natural light, and soft dark curtains for privacy. Custom-built furniture, the juxtaposition of warm, natural materials such as wood and leather with glass and metals, as well as the rich brown, black, and dark navy blue color palette, create an atmosphere reflecting the character style of Milan. Exceptional luxurious hotel amenities include care products by Culti Milano, soft bathrobes, and Nespresso coffee machines available in each room.

Interior public spaces created by Milanese designers AtelierP and Alessandro Cesario embrace the design aesthetic of “elegant maximalism”. Bold geometric patterns on the floors are inspired by classic Milanese mansions. In the hotel lobby and reception area, throughout the adjacent co-working spaces, and to the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Sofia Kitchen & Bar, visual stimulation welcomes guests to experience an eclectic mix of contrasting elements from different eras of Milanese history. Sofia Kitchen & Bar occupies a space in the former courtyard of the building, now covered by a glass roof, where damask and oriental motifs, as well as art nouveau and modern objects create a new living room for the Milanese, taking inspiration from the green of Milanese fountains, streetcars, and 1960s taxis. Sofia Kitchen & Bar offers a selection of Mediterranean dishes, as well as international and European favorites, each made from fresh, flavorful ingredients. The contemporary bar serves an extensive wine list with Italian and international labels on offer, as well as a selection of fine Milanese cocktails.

On the hotel’s seventh-floor terrace with its unexpected, sprawling views of Milan, the architects created ISSEI Rooftop, the fine-dining restaurant and bar specializing in Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. Blending fresh ingredients with earthy flavors and a medley of spices, the menu draws inspiration from both land and sea. Signature dishes include Hamachi ceviche with yuzu leche de tigre; Wagyu beef tartare with crispy rice, shiro miso, and Ossetra caviar; chargrilled eggplant with miso glaze; nori tacos with grilled lobster, yuzu soy and rocoto mayonnaise; all the way to tres leches cake with matcha ice cream. Opening in the coming weeks, this unique indoor and outdoor space offers a superbly stylish atmosphere where guests can embrace AtelierP’s “more is more” design philosophy with its visually complex, dreamlike environment connecting the bar, restaurant, lounge, and rooftop as eccentric spaces in which to enjoy an aperitivo, dinner, fancy cocktails, wine, or sake.

On the fourth floor of the hotel, a new terrace was created with an outdoor swimming pool and lounge bar area that will be open during the warmer months. Guests can take a dip, swim a few laps, or simply relax on a comfortable deck chair while enjoying a glass of wine or an aperitivo. This exclusive space offers an urban resort feel, perfect for a refreshing morning or afternoon at leisure. Hotel guests can also make use of the 24-hour fitness center, as well as a sauna during the day and evening.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to this new hotel and give them a truly exceptional Milanese experience. From the style and comfort of our rooms to the exciting food and drink offerings at our restaurants and bars, Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan is the ideal base for doing business, shopping or just enjoying the city,” says Marco Scola, General Manager of the hotel.

Chema Basterrechea, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: “Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan is the perfect fifth Italian iteration of our Radisson Collection brand, and our second in Milan, as we continue expanding our portfolio of luxury hotels. As Radisson Hotel Group, we’re looking to give guests more options in Italy across different hotel brands, with 30 hotels by 2027 as an ambitious, but very much achievable target.”

Radisson Collection hotels in Italy include Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice; Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan; Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel; and Palazzo Montemartini Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel.