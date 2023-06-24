Avani Hotels & Resorts Makes a Double Debut in Europe

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Minor Hotels, announces its debut in Spain and Italy with the opening of Avani Alonso Martínez and Avani Palazzo Moscova. Situated in the vibrant cities of Madrid and Milan respectively, these remarkable properties embody Avani’s modern and functional approach. Featuring meticulously designed spaces that are smart, flexible and social, Avani’s entrance into these cosmopolitan destinations marks an exciting new chapter for the brand.

Avani Alonso Martínez and Avani Palazzo Moscova have been designed for millennial-minded travellers, offering a host of hand-picked experiences that immerse guests in the local culture. Crafted with a forward-thinking approach and catering to the preferences of digital nomads and bleisure travellers, these properties provide state-of-the-art AvaniFit gyms for wellness enthusiasts to maintain their fitness routines, along with convenient grab-and-go dining options that cater to dynamic lifestyles.

Introducing the First Avani Hotel in Spain: Avani Alonso Martínez

Situated just steps away from the iconic central square that shares its name, this architectural gem dates back to 1919, featuring a captivating century-old façade adorned with wrought-iron balconies. Following renovation, this upscale hotel seamlessly combines its historic elegance with a fresh and contemporary design.

Every detail of Avani Alonso Martínez’s interior draws inspiration from the vibrant city of Madrid. As guests enter, they are greeted by a magnificent sculpture of a yellow cat, an emblematic animal associated with the locals. The walls of the colourful lobby are enhanced with signs displaying typical Madrileño expressions, immersing visitors in the city’s unique culture. The stairwell pays homage to the region’s traditional dress with a series of elaborate Manila shawls hand-painted on the walls, adding a touch of artistry and charm. As part of the refurbishment, the hotel has expanded the breakfast area to provide guests with an enhanced dining experience. Additionally, guests can enjoy the convenience of The Pantry, offering a flexible solution with a selection of coffee, pastries, salads and sandwiches.

Avani Alonso Martínez Madrid offers 101 rooms that integrate modern technology with unrivalled comfort. Reflecting the essence of the Spanish capital, the décor showcases distinctive elements honouring the city’s heritage. The bedcovers feature a stylish houndstooth pattern, reminiscent of the iconic print worn by traditional Madrileños known as chulapos. Headboards feature captivating cat designs, while vintage-style paintings depict local festivities like San Isidro. Lampshades elegantly display vintage maps of the city centre, immersing guests in the rich tapestry of Madrid’s history and culture.

Guests can unlock the destination with an innovative series of experiences, from thrilling Segway adventures to lesser-known spots that take in some of the city’s most notable murals and graffiti displays, to picturesque picnics on the sprawling lawns of Retiro Park. In addition, guests can unleash their inner artist at Wine Gogh, a glow-in-the-dark painting workshop that entices both locals and tourists to come together to craft their personal masterpieces with neon paint. All the while, they can sip local wines and surrender to the rhythm of an eclectic soundtrack, igniting their artistic inspiration. For foodies, private dinners held in hidden galleries and studios offer a chance to taste authentic Spanish dishes in an artistic ambiance.

A neoclassical building for Avani in Milan: Avani Palazzo Moscova

Avani makes its Italian debut in the vibrant city of Milan, perfectly positioned between two bustling districts: Porta Nuova, celebrated for its futuristic skyscrapers, and Corso Como, renowned for its nightlife. Housed within a neoclassical building that once stood as the city’s first railway station, envisioned by the esteemed engineer Giulio Sarti, Avani Palazzo Moscova exudes timeless charm.

Avani Palazzo Moscova presents a collection of 65 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, blending modern aesthetics with a minimalist touch in a palette of soothing white and beige tones. Each space within the hotel has been created to provide a haven of comfort and tranquillity, allowing guests to unwind and rejuvenate in style. every room and suite at Avani Palazzo Moscova ensures the utmost convenience and a seamless experience for discerning travellers.

In addition to The Pantry and AvaniFit gym, Avani Palazzo Moscova is home to the AmaTi Spa. Located within the captivating confines of the original vaults of the former railway station, guests can immerse themselves in a world of peaceful indulgence, courtesy of expert therapists, offering a personalised selection of treatments. The spa’s serene atmosphere beckons guests to unwind and replenish their wellbeing in the sauna, hammam, and jacuzzi, providing a revitalising retreat for the senses.

In addition to the exceptional accommodations and spa experience, Avani Palazzo Moscova offers a gastronomic odyssey at its signature seafood restaurant, Forte Milano. Guests can indulge in a delightful terrace ambiance while savouring Mediterranean-inspired dishes influenced by the flavours of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Forte Milano celebrates the region’s rich seafood heritage, highlighting the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients with a range of signature dishes including red shrimp gnocchi with pecorino and scampi and artichoke tagliolini.

Avani Palazzo Moscova presents a diverse range of authentic guest experiences from “nonna approved” pasta making classes with a local chef, to an unforgettable tour of the city aboard a meticulously restored 1971 Fiat 500 that brings movie set magic to life. For fashionistas, there is a private shopping tour with desired items and preferences taken in advance to ensure a truly personalised experience, as well as an Instagram-inspired photoshoot that captures the essence of the historic city centre.

These exciting new openings mark Avani’s expansion in the European market, with additional properties set to launch in key cities across Italy and Germany in the coming months, and the Netherlands next year. In addition, Avani will make its entrance into South and Central America later this year with upcoming hotels in Colombia and Mexico. These milestones underscore Avani’s commitment to global expansion and its dedication to diversify its hotel offering in the upscale segment providing exceptional hospitality experiences worldwide.

For more information on Avani Alonso Martinez, please visit here, email [email protected] or call +34 9159 40213. For more information on Avani Palazzo Moscova, please visit here, email [email protected] or call +39 02 29060312.