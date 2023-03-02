IHG Hotels & Resorts Expands UK & Ireland Presence with Nine New Hotels Across Brands

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, strengthens its powerhouse status in the UK & Ireland with the addition of nine new hotels. These new additions illustrate IHG’s commitment to delivering sustainable growth in the UK&I, its home market and largest market in Europe.

The properties span five of IHG’s brands across its four collections: Luxury & Lifestyle Collection brand, Hotel Indigo; Premium Collection brand, voco hotels; Essentials Collection brands Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express; and Staybridge Suites, in its Suites Collection.

Matt Walton, Senior Development Director, UK&I, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented: “The addition of these hotels is a mark of confidence from both our owners and our guests for IHG brands in the UK, where we have a well-established presence already. Being able to grow right across our portfolio shows our relevance in this diverse and dynamic market. Whether it’s the promise of a memorable experience, the consistent quality or indeed our attractive loyalty benefits that keep guests coming back – we are honoured that they do.

For our owners, their investment is supported by the power of the IHG enterprise, from our platforms and distribution, IHG One Rewards – one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, to the support of our strengthened in-market teams.”

Luxury & Lifestyle collection

Cementing IHG’s position as a luxury and lifestyle leader in the UK&I market, the addition of the following new Hotel Indigo properties brings an additional 350+ rooms to two key locations, in a country where the brand has 18 open hotels and six in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel Indigo Exeter – now open to guests – brings 104 guest rooms and a roof top bar to the heart of this historic city. Situated a stone’s throw to Exeter Cathedral, the hotel is owned by Prydis.

Hotel Indigo London – K West Shepherd’s Bush was signed with owners The Landmark Hotel Group and will mark a halo property for the Hotel Indigo brand in London following significant investment. Expected to open in 2026 with 255 guest rooms in this vibrant West London neighbourhood, the hotel is well position for corporate and leisure travellers alike.

Premium collection

voco hotels’ success speaks for itself, with almost 10,000 open rooms globally since its launch in 2018 and recognition as the World’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand at the World Travel Awards. More than 1,200 of those rooms are in the UK, across seven open hotels, and voco’s rapid growth is due to owners’ attraction to the speed of conversion, efficient operating model and value of enterprise, and popularity with guests for combining the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel.

The UK market is set to welcome voco Lythe Hill Hotel by the end of spring 2023 – a 60 room, historic country house hotel set in 20 acres of picturesque Surrey countryside. Developed with owners Nq2 Hotels, the property is perfect for business, leisure, weddings and events, and a base for exploring the UK’s South Coast.

Essentials collection

An estimated two people check in for a stay every second at a Holiday Inn brand family hotel worldwide. With 275 hotels open across the UK, the Holiday Inn brand family (comprising Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn Club Vacations) is a UK powerhouse. New to Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts are the following three hotels:

Holiday Inn Manchester Oldham is a 73-key property which opened following a full refurbishment, together with owner group Ailantus hotels, growing their Holiday Inn portfolio in the UK.

The new-build Holiday Inn Sunderland hotel opened its 120 guest rooms together with owner Cairn Group. The hotel is in the heart of the city centre with a signature Holiday Inn Open Lobby, making it a perfect stay for business and leisure travellers alike.

Holiday Inn Manchester Airport is now open, boasting 280 guest rooms. P1 Hotels, the hotel serves the major UK gateway of Manchester airport and has been developed as part of the £800m Airport City project.

With 146 open hotels in the UK, Holiday Inn Express proves popular with IHG owners, investors and developers due to its resilience, ease of roll-out and appeal to mass audiences from leisure guests to business guests. Recently joining the brand are two new properties:

Holiday Inn Express Fleet brings 76 guest rooms together with owner Chowdhury, in a brand debut to the Hampshire town. Easily accessed by road and rail, the hotel will serve Fleet Business Park and Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

A conversion property being developed in the Grade II listed Theatre Royal with owner group Kennford Hotel Ltd, the 106-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Halifax will be close to the town’s famous market squares and train station when open by the end of 2026. The 106 guest rooms will include 37 suites with kitchenette areas.

Suites collection

With a global footprint of nearly 34,000 rooms, Staybridge Suites boasts seven hotels in the UK, in cities including Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, Dundee, Newcastle and London. The extended stay brand offers studios, one- or two-bedroom suites with space, storage and flexibility.

The new-build Staybridge Suites Brighton hotel opened in the last fortnight with new owner partner Madison Cairn, an independent real estate investment, asset, and development manager. Close to the regional railway station and Brighton beach, the 101-room hotel is set to be a hit with guests seeking longer stays away from home.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has 348 open and 18 pipeline properties in the UK. In addition to the aforementioned, further hotels open and in the pipeline sit across brands including: Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

*Numbers as at 31 December 2022