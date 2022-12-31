Croatia Welcomed 118,000 Foreign Tourists Last November

In November of this year, Croatia welcomed more than 118,000 foreign tourists and more than 142,000 domestic tourists.

Data provided by Croatia’s eVisitor system revealed that the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists during this period has reached over 629,000, while domestic tourists have made over 296,000 stays, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

In addition, the most positive results were observed in Istria and Dubrovnik.

In this regard, the head of the Tourist Board of the Istria District, Denis Ivošević pointed out that compared to the same period of 2021, as far as guests in Istria are concerned, the figures are between 15 to 18 per cent better.

Commenting on these data, Miro Drašković from the Dubrovnik Tourist Board said that the results are significantly better in Dubrovnik, with 50 per cent more registered overnight stays.

“What troubles us is our geographical position, if we compare it with Istria. What we emphasize during the winter is a promotion in the surrounding countries, especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on the domestic market. Our Advent program is adapted to this,” he also noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, the Readers’ Choice Awards ranked the Croatian city of Dubrovnik in the 12th position in terms of the friendliest cities in Europe for this year.

At the same time, Dubrovnik was rated as one of the friendliest cities in Europe by the world’s leading travel magazine, as it is dominated by many factors, such as architecture, history, and the art scene.

As far as tourism is concerned, Croatia has achieved positive results this year, which have been confirmed by trends from individual markets, including the Austrian market, from which 1,426,514 arrivals and 7,769,322 overnight stays have been achieved so far.

Based on data from the eVisitor system, compared to the same period in 2021, these figures show a five per cent increase in terms of arrivals and overnight stays.

Furthermore, a special success is shown by overnight stays as the visits recorded for this year so far are higher than those realised in the whole year 2019, when Austrians spent a total of 7,762,916 nights in Croatia.

In August of this year, Croatian airports also registered 1,773,000 passengers, which means a 41.8 per cent increase compared to the same period of the previous year, during which period only 1,250,000 passengers were registered.

Source: https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/