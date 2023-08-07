Your Guide To Sailing in Croatia

Croatia is one of HELM’s most popular yacht charter destination, thanks to its stunning coastline, beautiful islands bursting with colour, and a mild climate with superb sailing conditions across the Mediterranean charter season.

But how much does a Croatia yacht charter cost? This is one of the most commonly asked questions we get, and it’s difficult to give a one-size-fits-all answer, because there are yachts to fit every budget and each holiday desire, from cosy bareboat monohulls to spacious catamarans and luxuriant crewed superyachts.

Here’s our guide to charter prices in Croatia.

How much does a Croatia yacht charter cost?

Bareboat charters typically cost between €2,000 and €15,000, skippered charters range from €5,000 to €30,000, and crewed charters start at around €15,000 and can go up to €500,000. These costs will vary depending on the size of the yacht, the time of year, and other factors.

Factors that influence the cost of a yacht charter in Croatia:

- The size and type of yacht you choose

- The time of year you charter

- The length of your charter

- The number of people in your party

- The level of service you require (bareboat or crewed)

Size and type of yacht

For example, a small bareboat sailing yacht for two people might cost around €3,000 per week, while a crewed motor yacht for 12 people might cost around €80,000 per week.

- Luxury yachts are the most expensive type of yacht and can cost upwards of €10,000 per day. These yachts are typically large and luxurious, with all the amenities you could imagine. They are perfect for those who want the ultimate in luxury and comfort.

- Motor yachts are a good option for those who want a more traditional yachting experience. They are typically smaller than luxury yachts, but still offer a high level of comfort and amenities. Motor yachts can cost anywhere from €2,000 to €10,000 per day.

- Catamarans are a good option for those who want a more stable and spacious yacht. They are also a good choice for families, as they typically have more cabins than other types of yachts. Catamarans can cost anywhere from €1,500 to €5,000 per day.

- Sailing yachts are the most affordable type of yacht and can cost as little as €500 per day. These yachts are perfect for those who want an adventurous and hands-on yachting experience. Sailing yachts require a crew, but you can also charter them bareboat, which means you will be responsible for sailing the yacht yourself.

When to go?

The time of year you charter also affects the price. The peak season for yacht charters in Croatia is from June to August, when prices are at their highest. The shoulder seasons (May, September, and October) are a good time to get a better deal.

Other factors

In addition to the size, type, time of year, and length of charter, there are a few other factors that can affect the cost of a yacht charter in Croatia. These include:

- The amenities and services included in the charter. For example, a charter with a crew will be more expensive than a bareboat charter.

- The destination. Some destinations in Croatia are more popular than others, and prices will be higher in these areas.

- The fuel consumption. The cost of fuel can vary depending on the type of yacht and the length of the charter.

- Extras payable locally - keep in mind that there are usually some extra fees you’ll need to pay at the base. Read our guide to yacht charter extras

Examples

Here are some examples of yacht charter prices in Croatia:

- A bareboat motorboat for 4 people for a week in June costs €10,000.

- A crewed sailing catamaran for 6 people for a week in September costs €30,000.

- A luxury yacht for 12 people for a week in July costs €200,000.

FAMILY LUXURY IN CROATIA

Payment terms

Payment terms for a yacht charter in Croatia vary depending on the charter company, but there are some general guidelines that you can follow.

Deposit: Most charter companies will require a deposit of 40 or 50% of the charter price when you book your charter. This deposit is non-refundable, so it’s important to make sure that you are committed to the charter before you pay the deposit.

Balance: The balance of the charter price is due 60 days before the start of the charter. If you book your charter within 60 days of the start date, the full charter price is due immediately.

Fuel: Fuel is not included in the charter price, so you will need to pay for fuel separately. The cost of fuel will vary depending on the size of the yacht and the amount of sailing you do.

Other expenses: There may be other expenses associated with your yacht charter, such as mooring fees, provisioning, and taxes. These expenses will vary depending on the charter company and the location of your charter.

Conclusion

Yacht chartering in Croatia can be a great way to experience the beauty of the Adriatic Sea and the charm of the Dalmatian coast.

However, it is important to factor in the cost of a charter before you book. It’s also important to read the charter agreement carefully before you book your charter to understand the payment terms and other terms and conditions.

By understanding the factors that affect the cost, you can budget accordingly and make sure that you get the most out of your charter experience.