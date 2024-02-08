Explore Croatia’s Cultural Heritage & Natural Sites on a New Small Ship Cruise

Sail Croatia’s new ‘Heritage’ cruise makes exploring the sites easy with a seven night itinerary visiting five of Croatia’s UNESCO protected sites, as well as national parks and places of historical interest.

Guests will spend the mornings relaxing as they sail along the Dalmatian coast on a small, luxury cruise ship to their next port. Each afternoon and evening can then be spent soaking up the atmosphere in their new destination.

Departing from the UNESCO protected town of Split, the cruise will travel north to two other UNESCO sites, the seaside towns of Trogir and Šibenik. It then takes in the impressive waterfront city of Zadar with its unique sound and light installation, the ‘Sea Organ & Sun Salutation’.

The ship then starts sailing southbound towards one of Croatia’s most beautiful spots, the Krka National Park and waterfalls. This evening guests will also enjoy a private performance of Klapa, a local style of a capella singing, which is also UNESCO protected.

The final leg of the journey is spent island-hopping as the ship makes its way to Vis, best known as home to the Blue Cave, and Hvar where guests will be treated to traditional village dinner on the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain.

On arrival back in Split, Croatia’s second largest city, guests will have plenty of time to explore ‘Diocletian’s Palace’ which dates back to 295-305 AD.

The new itinerary will operate on 26 May, 9 June and 1 September 2024 on Sail Croatia’s custom-built ‘Elegance’ ships, featuring air-conditioned ensuite rooms, a spacious dining saloon and large sundeck with hot tub.

Prices for the new cruise start from £2,049 per person for the 9 June 2024 departure on Queen Jelena.

All guests will enjoy complimentary private transfers, daily breakfast and lunch, welcome reception, Captain’s dinner, local village dinner plus walking tours in Zadar, Split, Trogir & Sibenik.

Additional optional excursions are also available.

Flights are not included but are offered by a choice of airlines from the UK.

To book visit www.sail-croatia.com or call tel: 020 4525 7534.