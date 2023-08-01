Hilton Opens New Resort in Japan

The Twuriba location of the Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort is one of the resort’s many appealing features. It’s a convenient 25-minute drive from Shimojishima Airport and just a 15-minute trip from Miyako Airport, from where you may fly directly to Tokyo Haneda or Osaka Kansai.

As the Japanese island has quickly become a popular tourist destination because to its breathtaking scenery and fascinating culture, Hilton Group has decided to expand its hospitality portfolio.

Because of the mild weather, the island’s beautiful coral reefs and mangrove forests are open to tourists all year long. Because of its proximity to the beautiful Miyako Sunset Beach and the stunning Irabu Bridge, this hotel has unparalleled views of the Miyako Blue Sea.

The Miyako Blue Sea and its environs have influenced the decor of each of the 329 comfortable guest rooms. The Executive Lounge serves as an exclusive hangout for guests staying in the hotel’s 56 Executive Rooms and 11 Suite Rooms, where they can relax with complimentary drinks and light fare in the evenings. Artwork by world-famous artists that captures the spirit of Miyako Island decorates the resort, immersing visitors in the area’s cultural heritage and natural splendour.

There are four restaurants and bars at the hotel to meet your every dining need. ISOLETTA, the hotel’s namesake restaurant, boasts a gas-fired pizza oven and charming trattoria atmosphere, while AZURE, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, delivers world food created with ingredients sourced from the area. Light snacks, such as house-made sweets coupled with herbal tea, are available to visitors in the lobby lounge SARYO. Relax with a beverage in hand while taking in breathtaking views of the Miyako Blue Sea at the hotel’s rooftop bar, YUNAI.

The Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort provides an abundance of services and conveniences. There are two indoor pools and a fitness centre in addition to three outdoor swimming areas. The Kids’ Club offers indoor as well as outdoor adventures for the little ones, while adults may unwind in the spa. Stunning ballrooms are also available.

The hotel’s main objective is to serve as a popular hub for locals, tourists, and businesspeople alike by providing a space for everyone to interact and create lasting memories.