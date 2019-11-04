Secrets Resorts to open second European location next month

AMResorts it will bring the second Secrets Resorts & Spas-branded property to Europe with Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa.

Following a €10 million renovation, the resort will open on December 9th, and will be located close to Lanzarote airport and alongside the beautiful marina of Puerto Calero.

The property is owned and managed by Hesperia Resorts & Hotels.

“As we prepare to debut this new property on the island of Lanzarote, it marks another successful milestone in Spain for ALG and the AMResorts collection,” said Javier Coll, chief strategy officer of ALG.

“With the acquisition of a majority stake in Alua Hotels & Resorts last year, and the opening of Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa in May, we continue to solidify our position as an industry leader delivering successful hotel conversions and exceptional brand management services at a global level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa underwent an extensive renovation spanning all areas of the hotel, including the 335 guest rooms, several of which were converted into swim-up suites offering private terraces and direct access to a private pool.

In addition, 125 of the rooms have been designated as part of the Secrets Preferred Club, an elevated experience that includes luxury amenities and offerings such as access to the Preferred Club Lounge, private pool and solarium, daily continental breakfast served in a private restaurant, upgraded bathroom amenities and exclusive concierge services.

The five-star, adults-only property will also include a new spa, a renovated gym and wide array of sports and fitness offerings, and new meeting facilities with a combined capacity of more than 1,300 people.