Hertz makes major move into electric vehicle market

As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America.

This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across its operations.

In addition, Hertz is teaming up with seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur Tom Brady to showcase how it is making EV rentals fast, seamless and more accessible, as the company accelerates its commitment to lead the future of mobility and travel.

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Hertz interim chief executive, Mark Fields.

“The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.”

Today, 40 per cent of United States consumers say they are likely to consider an electric vehicle the next time they are in the market for a new vehicle, according to Pew.

Global EV sales skyrocketed 200 per cent in the last year and will likely continue to grow with commitments from global automakers to increase EV sales.

For example, in August, three United States automakers pledged to boost EV sales to 40-50 per cent by 2030.

The growth is powered by electric vehicles’ high efficiency, positive user experience and climate change benefits - coupled with battery breakthroughs and rapidly expanding charging networks.

EV drivers also benefit from lower maintenance and fuel costs.

Beginning in early November and expanding through year end, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz airport and neighbourhood locations in United States major markets and select cities in Europe.

Hertz also is installing thousands of chargers throughout its location network. Customers who rent a Tesla Model 3 will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the United States and Europe.

Hertz will offer a premium and differentiated rental experience for the Tesla EVs.

This includes digitised guidance to educate customers about the electric vehicle to get them on their way quickly, and coming soon, an expedited EV rental booking process through the Hertz mobile app.

With the current order, EVs will comprise more than 20 per cent of Hertz global fleet and is expected to be supported by a combination of Level 2 and DC fast charging in approximately 65 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 100 markets by the end of 2023.

Hertz said these ambitions could be affected by factors outside of Hertz’s control, such as semiconductor chip shortages or other constraints.

To spread the word about its leadership on EV rentals, Hertz is partnering with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for a new “Hertz, Let’s Go!” campaign.

Two new ads – “Plugged In” and “Speed” – beginning today show Brady renting, recharging and using an EV at a Hertz airport location.

The spots use humour and Brady’s signature “Let’s Go” game-day rallying cry to underscore Hertz’s reputation for excellence, speed and ease throughout the travel experience.