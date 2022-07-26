Hanoi holds art programmes in commemoration of fallen soldiers

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and local art troupes are organising several art programmes paying tribute to war heroes on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Fallen Soldiers’ Day (27 July, 1947-2022).

The programmes are being held on outdoor stages between July 21 to 27, according to the Nhan dan newspaper.

The art programme entitled “Thoi hoa do” (The Time of the Red Flowers) held by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports is scheduled to take place at Van Xuan flower garden by Hoan Kiem Lake at 20:00 on July 24. The 90-minute programme will feature song and dance performances in commemoration of invalids and fallen soldiers.

On this occasion, each of Hanoi’s art troupes will build two art programmes to perform in most districts throughout the city. Thang Long Music and Dance Theatre will perform at the cultural centres of Nam Tu Liem and Tay Ho districts, Thang Long Puppet Theatre will hold performances in Soc Son and Dong Anh districts, and Hanoi Cai Luong Theatre will perform in Hoang Mai and Thanh Tri districts, among others.

The theme of the art programmes is to express gratitude and praise the sacrifices and merits of fallen soldiers, who made great contribution to the cause of national liberation and construction.

ADVERTISEMENT